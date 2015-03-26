FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana halves commercial bank reserves to boost lending
March 26, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Botswana halves commercial bank reserves to boost lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, March 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Botswana on Thursday halved the primary reserve requirements for commercial banks in a move aimed at shoring up liquidity in an industry pressed by a shortage of money to lend.

Governor Linah Mohohlo said the Primary Reserve Ratio (PRR) would from April 2015 fall to 5 percent from 10 percent to unlock 2.3 billion pula ($234 million) and increase cash available for lending by commercial banks.

“Bank’s loanable funds are becoming exhausted due to a period of rapid credit growth, compared to a slower increase in deposits,” Mohohlo told a news conference.

Since December 2010, deposits have grown by a much slower rate of 37 percent to 53 billion pula against a credit growth of 104 percent to 45.2 billion pula.

The PRR was increased in 2011 to 10 percent from 6.5 percent as the central Bank sought to mop up excess liquidity. ($1 = 9.8328 pulas) (Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by James Macharia)

