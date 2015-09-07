FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Profits in Botswana banking sector fall 17 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 7, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Profits in Botswana banking sector fall 17 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix slug)

GABORONE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Profit in Botswana’s commercial banks fell 16.7 percent in 2014 due to a low interest rates and a spike in non-performing loans, a report showed on Monday.

After-tax profit in Botswana’s banking sector slipped 16.7 percent to 1.5 billion pula ($141 million) for the year to end-December compared with growth of 0.1 percent in 2013, the 2014 Banking Supervision Annual report showed.

In a bid the boost a flagging economy, the central bank has cut interest rates by a cumulative two percentage points since December 2013. The economy is also struggling with low prices for diamonds, its main export commodity. ID:nL5N10V3GM]

The banking sector also faced severe liquidity shortages in the second half of 2014 due to a prolonged period of credit extension without a corresponding rise in deposits.

$1 = 10.6045 pulas Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.