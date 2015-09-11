Botswana's Debswana cuts diamond production due to market downturn

GABORONE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Botswana’s Debswana, the world’s biggest diamond producer by sales value, has cut its 2015 production target to 20 million carats from 23 million carats, its secretary for economic and financial planning Taufila Nyamadzabo said on Friday.

“We had to revise our 2015 growth forecast from 4.9 percent to 2.6 percent due to (a) downturn in the global diamond market,” Nyamadzabo said.

Sluggish demand in the diamond market saw sales at rivals De Beers and Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) fall by over 20 percent in the first six months of the year. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Potter)