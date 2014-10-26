President Ian Khama's Botswana Democratic Party secures election win

GABARONE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Botswana’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secured 33 out of 57 parliament seats that were being contested at national elections, initial results showed, putting President Ian Khama at the helm for a second five-year term.

Botswana voted on Friday in the southern African nation and re-elected the liberation BDP party that has ruled the diamond-producing nation since independence from Britain 48 years ago.

The BDP is expected to win a reduced majority, after getting 79 percent of the seats in the previous election in 2009.