President Ian Khama's Botswana Democratic Party secures election win
October 26, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

President Ian Khama's Botswana Democratic Party secures election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABARONE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Botswana’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secured 33 out of 57 parliament seats that were being contested at national elections, initial results showed, putting President Ian Khama at the helm for a second five-year term.

Botswana voted on Friday in the southern African nation and re-elected the liberation BDP party that has ruled the diamond-producing nation since independence from Britain 48 years ago.

The BDP is expected to win a reduced majority, after getting 79 percent of the seats in the previous election in 2009.

Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Marguerita Choy

