Botswana drought impact "not too disastrous" - central bank
June 5, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Botswana drought impact "not too disastrous" - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 5 (Reuters) - The short-to-medium term impact on prices of a severe drought in southern Africa should not be “too disastrous” because of a generally low inflationary environment, Botswana central bank Governor Linah Mohohlo said on Friday.

“Inflation globally is very low so we expect the adjustment of prices to reflect that,” Mohohlo told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town. “When the situation calls for making appropriate adjustments we do.” (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
