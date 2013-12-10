Botswana central bank cuts bank rate to 7.5 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Botswana’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent on Tuesday, saying high unemployment alongside subdued economic activity allowed for room to ease monetary policy, while the inflation outlook was also positive.

“It is expected that non-mining GDP will remain below potential in the medium term and generate minimal inflationary pressures,” the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.

Botswana has cut its 2013 growth forecast to 4.4 percent, from 5.9 percent seen at the start of the year.