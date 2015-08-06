Botswana's central bank cuts benchmark rate to 6 pct

GABORONE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Botswana’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 6 percent on Thursday, saying this would help keep inflation within its medium-term target range.

“The current state of the economy as well as the domestic and external economic outlook, including the inflation forecast, suggest that easing monetary policy is a step in the right direction,” the Bank of Botswana said in a statement on its website. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)