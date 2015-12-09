Botswana's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 6 pct

GABORONE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Botswana’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Wednesday, saying the medium-term outlook for inflation and domestic growth were within its targets.

“The current state of the economy ... including the inflation forecast suggest that the prevailing monetary policy stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the Bank’s medium-term objective range of 3-6 percent,” the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.

Botswana’s consumer inflation quickened to 3.1 percent year-on-year in October from 2.9 percent in September. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)