Botswana lending rate left unchanged at 6 pct - cbank
February 17, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Botswana lending rate left unchanged at 6 pct - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Botswana’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Wednesday, saying the current policy stance was achieving the bank’s inflation and growth targets.

“The inflation forecast suggest that the prevailing monetary policy stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the Bank’s medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent,” the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.

The bank said it expected GDP growth at 1.2 percent in the twelve months to September 2015 compared to 4.1 percent growth in the same period in 2014. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)

