June 15, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Botswana's central bank keeps lending rate unchanged at 6.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, June 15 (Reuters) - Botswana’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Wednesday, saying the outlook for price stability remained positive, and inflation was seen remaining within target in the medium term.

“The current state of the economy and both the domestic and external economic outlook, including the inflation forecast, suggest that the prevailing monetary policy stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the Bank’s medium-term objective,” the Bank of Botswana said in a statement. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)

