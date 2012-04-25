FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Botswana 14-day cert yield falls to 4.42 pct
April 25, 2012

TABLE-Botswana 14-day cert yield falls to 4.42 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Botswana
14-day certificates fell to 4.42 percent from 4.45 percent a week ago, the
central bank said on Tuesday.  	
The auction results were as follows:	
 Issue                                                 14-day
 Auction Date                                  24/04/2012  17/04/2012
 Total subscribed (P'Bln)                         5.89        2.14
 Total allotment (P'Bln)                          3.00        1.70
 Stop-out price  (Pula)                          99.83       99.83
 Stop-out yield (Pct)                             4.45        4.45
 Simple rate (Pct)                                4.36        4.36
 Weighted average yield of winning bids (Pct)     4.42        4.45
 Simple rate for w.average winning bids (Pct)     4.34        4.36
 Weighted average price of winning bids          99.83       99.83
 Minimum winning bid yield (Pct)                  4.40        4.40
 Maximum bid yield (Pct)                          4.67        4.54

