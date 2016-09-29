FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EXCLUSIVE-Ex-Hugo Boss CEO appointed Bottega Veneta boss-source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

EXCLUSIVE-Ex-Hugo Boss CEO appointed Bottega Veneta boss-source

Astrid Wendlandt

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French luxury and sports group Kering is to announce this week the appointment of former Hugo Boss Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as the new head of its Italian leather goods maker Bottega Veneta, a source close to the matter said.

Lahrs, who left Hugo Boss in February after eight years at the German fashion brand, joins Bottega Veneta at a difficult time. The Italian brand has its seen sales drop continuously in the past year, partly due to weaker demand from Chinese buyers, its No.1 customer base.

"This is good news for the brand," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.