Bottega Veneta says H1 2013 sales grew 12.9 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Bottega Veneta says H1 2013 sales grew 12.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta, owned by French luxury group Kering, said on Thursday first-half sales rose 12.9 percent at constant currencies to 465.6 million euros ($618.24 million).

The maker of woven leather tote bags priced from around 5,000 euros said its 209 directly-operated stores accounted for approximately 82 percent of total sales in the first six months of 2013.

Bottega Veneta, Kering’s second-largest luxury brand after Gucci, said recurring operating income was 146.5 million euros in the second quarter, equal to 31.5 percent of revenues. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

