Kuwait's Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential Tier 1 sukuk - leads
April 27, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential Tier 1 sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank has picked banks for a series of fixed income meetings starting Sunday ahead of a potential dollar-denominated sukuk issue that will boost its capital base, a document from lead arrangers showed on Wednesday.

The sharia-compliant lender, a subsidiary of National Bank of Kuwait, has picked Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Capital, National Bank of Kuwait, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the meetings, it showed.

Roadshows will start in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday before heading to Hong Kong on Tuesday, Singapore on Wednesday, London on Friday, and Zurich and Geneva on the following Monday, according to a separate document from the leads.

Boubyan Bank, rated A+ by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody‘s, will issue sukuk to boost its Tier 1 or core capital, subject to market conditions.

Last month, the bank’s chief executive said it would issue sukuk worth $250 million before the end of April. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

