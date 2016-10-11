FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank expects "high teens" pct profit growth for 2016 - executive
October 11, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Boubyan Bank expects "high teens" pct profit growth for 2016 - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Boubyan Bank expects to post profit growth in the "high teens" percentage for 2016, Deputy Chief Executive Abdullah al-Najran al-Tuwaijri told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday.

"Our growth in the first half of the year in bottom line was 18 percent and we expect by the end of this year to be at the same level of high teens," he said.

The Islamic bank made a net profit of 18.91 million dinars ($62.6 million) in the first six months of 2016, up from 16.03 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Adrian Croft) ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
