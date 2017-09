KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank aims to issue sukuk worth $250 million before the end of April, the lender’s chief executive said on Monday.

Adel Abdul Wahab al-Majed told reporters of the plan after the company’s annual meeting.

Boubyan Bank in January said it had received regulatory approval to issue a capital-boosting sukuk worth $250 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Sylvia Westall)