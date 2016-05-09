Kuwait Boubyan Bank targets $250 mln capital-boosting sukuk sale

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank is aiming to sell $250 million in capital-boosting sukuk after releasing initial pricing thoughts for the issue, a document from lead managers said on Monday.

The deal, structured with a perpetual tenor and with an option for the bank to redeem the paper after the fifth year, is earmarked to price in the very low 7 percent area.

No timeframe for the sale was given in the document. The sukuk will enhance the bank’s Tier 1, or core, capital.

The sharia-compliant lender, a subsidiary of National Bank of Kuwait, picked Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Capital, National Bank of Kuwait, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the issue.