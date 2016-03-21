FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Boubyan Bank aims to issue $250 mln sukuk by April-end
March 21, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Boubyan Bank aims to issue $250 mln sukuk by April-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more details from CEO)

KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank aims to issue sukuk worth $250 million before the end of April, the lender’s chief executive said on Monday.

Adel Abdul Wahab al-Majed told reporters of the plan after the company’s annual meeting.

Boubyan Bank in January said it had received regulatory approval to issue a capital-boosting sukuk worth $250 million.

Majed added that the sukuk would allow the bank to fulfill Basel III requirements and cover its capital needs until 2018. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Sylvia Westall)

