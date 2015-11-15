FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank says studying capital-boosting sukuk issue
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Boubyan Bank says studying capital-boosting sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank, a unit of National Bank of Kuwait, said it was in the preliminary stages of studying the issuance of Islamic bonds that would boost its capital reserves.

The sukuk will be issued in compliance with Basel III capital adequacy rules, which are being phased in around the world, it said in a statement to the bourse.

The offering still required a number of approvals, including from regulators, the statement added.

Boubyan’ total capital adequacy ratio, which is a key measure of a bank’s health and includes both Tier 1 - or core - and Tier 2 capital, was 18.05 percent at the end of 2014, well above the minimum 12 percent set by the country’s regulator, according to a document on the bank’s website. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.