FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bourbon sold $770 million worth of vessels in 2013
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Bourbon sold $770 million worth of vessels in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bourbon, a French company that provides marine services for offshore oil and gas clients, said it sold $770 million worth of vessels last year, generating a capital gain of $180 million as part of a divestment programme to cut debt.

The group also signed a new sale-and-lease-back agreement with Standard Chartered Bank on 6 new vessels worth $150 million. Since March 2013, Bourbon has been implementing a financial strategy to sell up to 30 percent of the vessels in its fleet and then leasing them back under 10-year contracts so as to fund the development of its business. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gilles Guillame; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.