Bourbon says three kidnapped crew members released

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French oil services company Bourbon said on Monday that the three Nigerian crew members kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast on April 8 had been released.

“They are in good health and arrived at Port Harcourt on May 8,” Bourbon said in a brief statement.

The crew members had been abducted on board a Surfer 1440 boat.

Bourbon operates a fleet of light, fast cruisers called Surfers that are used to move professionals to offshore oil and gas sites, especially in West Africa. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)