FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaccar to launch buyout offer for Bourbon on May 20
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Jaccar to launch buyout offer for Bourbon on May 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Jaccar Holdings, the main shareholder of Bourbon, said on Monday it will launch an offer to buy the French ship supplier on May 20.

Bourbon said in March that the offer, which is valid until June 23, would be conditional upon Jaccar securing 50.1 percent of the capital, as well as bank financing. It said at that time that the proposed bid was 24 euros per share.

Bourbon shares closed at 23.83 euros on Friday.

Jaccar currently owns 26 percent of the group, according to Bourbon’s website. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.