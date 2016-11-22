FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Polish bourse launches British pound futures
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

Polish bourse launches British pound futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched British pound futures as part of a wider plan to attract investors, the bourse said on Tuesday.

"The decision to introduce pound future contracts is another step to make the bourse's offer for investors more attractive," the exchange's chief executive, Malgorzata Zaleska, said in a statement.

The pound/zloty future will be the fourth currency future listed on the Warsaw bourse, following the dollar/zloty, euro/zloty and Swiss franc/zloty futures.

The bourse faces falling turnover and capitalisation as concerns over the government's plans to cut dividends and claim more taxes from state-run firms have added to the impact of a 2013 pension system overhaul which hit pension funds.

The exchange, which is state-run, is vulnerable to government decisions as more than half of the 20 blue chips listed in Warsaw, mostly utilities and banks, have the state among their shareholders.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely

