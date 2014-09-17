FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw bourse CEO to present stance on Vienna bourse tie-up in Sept
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Warsaw bourse CEO to present stance on Vienna bourse tie-up in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange Chief Executive said on Wednesday he wanted to present its final position on a proposed tie-up with Vienna bourse operator CEESEG before the end of this month.

“We wish to inform our shareholders about the result of our analysis before the end of this month,” Pawel Tamborski told a news conference.

The state-controlled Polish bourse, the biggest stock market in central Europe, wants to combine with Vienna bourse operator CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG) to strengthen its position against Frankfurt and London.

CEESEG owns the Vienna bourse as well as smaller exchanges in Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana.

Earlier this week, the co-head of the Vienna Stock Exchange Michael Buhl cited stumbling blocks to a potential merger with GPW in a newspaper interview. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
