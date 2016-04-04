FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bookrunners value Polish XTB at up to $618 mln before IPO -sources
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 4, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Bookrunners value Polish XTB at up to $618 mln before IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Bookrunners value Polish online broker X-Trade Brokers (XTB) at 1.8-2.3 billion zlotys ($484-$618.4 million), pegging its pending initial public offer (IPO) in Warsaw at up to 330 million zlotys, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

XTB, which enables online trading in financial derivatives on the forex, equity or commodities markets, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse this quarter.

The offer will include a 14-percent stake of existing shares put up for sale by one of XTB’s founders. The bookrunners’ valuation would mark it the biggest IPO in Warsaw since May last year.

JP Morgan and UniCredit’s Pekao Investment Banking are the leading bookrunners in the offer, aided locally by Ipopema Securities. ($1 = 3.7194 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Anna Koper; Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

