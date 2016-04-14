FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish XTB says sets maximum price in IPO at 13 zlotys/share
April 14, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Polish XTB says sets maximum price in IPO at 13 zlotys/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Polish online broker X-Trade Brokers (XTB) has set the maximum price in its initial public offer (IPO) at 13 zlotys per share, which values the offer at around 214 million zlotys ($56.11 million), the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this month sources told Reuters that bookrunners value the company at 1.8-2.3 billion zlotys ($484-$618.4 million), pegging its pending initial public offer (IPO) in Warsaw at up to 330 million zlotys.

XTB, which enables online trading in financial derivatives on the forex, equity or commodities markets, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse this quarter.

The offer will include a 14-percent stake of existing shares put up for sale by one of XTB’s founders. The bookrunners’ valuation would mark it the biggest IPO in Warsaw since May last year.

JP Morgan and UniCredit’s Pekao Investment Banking are the leading bookrunners in the offer, aided locally by Ipopema Securities. ($1 = 3.8136 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

