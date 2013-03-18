FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boursorama appoints Marie Cheval as new CEO
March 18, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Boursorama appoints Marie Cheval as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Boursorama, the online banking and stock broking unit of French lender Societe Generale , has appointed Marie Cheval as its new chief executive to succeed Ines Mercereau, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Cheval joins from Societe Generale, which she has headed the bank’s transactions and payments services business since January 2012.

Founded in 1995, Boursorama is 55 percent owned by Societe Generale and 20 percent by Spain’s Caixa Bank. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

