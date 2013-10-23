FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen's online brokerage Boursorama warns of Q3 loss
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

SocGen's online brokerage Boursorama warns of Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boursorama, the online broker controlled by French bank Societe Generale, will book a third-quarter net loss of 57 million euros ($79 million) due to writedowns on its UK and German units, it said on Wednesday.

The firm said in a statement its results for the quarter, due to be published on November 6, will include 63 million euros in one-off losses related to the British business Selftrade and Germany’s OnVista.

The impairments are due to the costs of a more demanding compliance framework and new rules for managing client money deposits in the UK, leading to reduced net interest margins, Boursorama said.

Boursorama, which has a market capitalisation of 666 million euros, also said that growth in the retail brokerage market in the UK and Germany had missed expectations.

As Selftrade and OnVista generate a significant part of their net banking income from this activity, the planned business growth assumptions have been revised downward, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.