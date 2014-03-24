FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Malaysia's Boustead gets approval to list oil palm plantation arm
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Malaysia's Boustead gets approval to list oil palm plantation arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Boustead Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s defence-to-financial conglomerate, said on Monday it has obtained approval from regulators to list its oil palm plantation arm Boustead Plantations on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

The listing, which is aimed to streamline the conglomerate’s operations and achieve economies of scale, could raise around 1 billion ringgit ($300 million) based on the assumption used in a circular to Boustead shareholders released on Monday.

The listing will consist of 580 million new shares and 76 million secondary shares. Institutions will be offered up to 163.57 million shares, of which 125.2 million will be reserved for indigenous “Bumiputra” investors, according to the filing.

Bumiputra are ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in Malaysia who receive preferential treatment in business, housing and education under a decades-old government policy.

Affin Investment Bank is the adviser of the deal.

($1 = 3.3085 Malaysian Ringgit)

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.