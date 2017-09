SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boustead Singapore Ltd said it was considering spinning off its real estate solutions business, which could lead to a listing of the unit’s shares.

The company said the proposed plan was at a preliminary stage.

Boustead Projects, which designs and builds industrial facilities, operates in Singapore, China, Malaysia and Vietnam. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)