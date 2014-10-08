BRIEF-Bouvet acquires Capgemini's regional office in Trondheim

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bouvet ASA :

* Said on Tuesday the company had acquired Capgemini’s regional office in Trondheim

* Said the 40 staff at the latter will join Bouvet’s northern region

* Said as part of the deal, Bouvet will enter into Capgemini’s assignments in Trondheim to ensure a seamless transition for the clients concerned

* Said the agreement is expected to come into force within a couple of weeks