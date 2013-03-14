FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues Telecom may re-use spectrum for 4G from Oct 1
March 14, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Bouygues Telecom may re-use spectrum for 4G from Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom, part of conglomerate Bouygues, won permission to re-use mobile spectrum now deployed for voice services for new superfast mobile data services as of Oct. 1, raising the pressure on its French competitors.

Bouygues, the country’s third-place mobile operator, had requested the change last July.

The authorisation was announced on the website of French telecom regulator ARCEP on Thursday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

