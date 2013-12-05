FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues Telecom to put 4G in low-cost mobile offers
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 5, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Bouygues Telecom to put 4G in low-cost mobile offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom said it will include superfast mobile broadband service in its low-cost offers, in the latest sign of how France’s price war is spreading to new 4G technology.

Bouygues, which is the country’s third-largest mobile operator behind Orange and Vivendi’s SFR, is ahead of rivals on building its 4G network because of the particular kind of mobile spectrum it has.

Its move was sparked by smaller rival Iliad’s announcement on Tuesday that it would sell 4G, which offers five times faster speeds, at the same price as its regular plans.

In a statement on B&YOU’s website on Thursday, the company did not specify which plans would include the faster speeds. B&YOU sells plans from 2.99 euros to 24.99 euros a month.

“We want to facilitate access to 4G and offer our clients the best, biggest 4G network in France,” the company said.

Bouygues now covers 63 percent of the population with 5,392 antennas. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.