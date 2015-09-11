Bouygues sells African utility assets to Axa

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French company Bouygues has sold its 19 percent stake in West African utility group Eranove to French insurer Axa, a Bouygues spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report in Jeune Afrique.

He declined to say how much Axa paid.

Eranove - which supplies drinking water and power in West Africa and had 2013 turnover of 411 million euros ($466 million) - is majority-owned by the Africa-focused Emerging Capital Partners private equity fund. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)