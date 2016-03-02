FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues proposes CEO's son and nephew for board
March 2, 2016

Bouygues proposes CEO's son and nephew for board

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Bouygues said Chairman and Chief Executive Martin Bouygues will propose his son Edward and nephew Cyril as members of the board of the telecoms, media and construction group, putting a younger generation in place as he prepares his succession.

The proposals were made in resolutions published on Wednesday on the group’s website ahead of the next annual shareholder meeting on April 21.

The move comes as Bouygues, 63, whose own mandate as board member expires in 2018, is in talks over a sale of his telecoms business to larger rival Orange. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

