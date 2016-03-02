UPDATE 1-Younger generation lined up for elevation to Bouygues board

(Adds detail, source comments on succession)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Bouygues Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues will propose his son Edward, 32, and nephew Cyril, 30 as members of the board of the telecoms, media and construction group, seeking to put a younger generation in place as he prepares his succession.

The proposals were made in resolutions published on the group’s website on Wednesday in readiness for the company’s annual shareholder meeting on April 21.

The move comes as the 63-year-old CEO, whose own mandate as a board member expires in 2018, is in talks over a sale of his telecoms business to larger rival Orange.

If shareholders approve the resolutions, the 16-member board would include four Bouygues family members; the other current member being Olivier Bouygues, brother of Martin and deputy CEO. They represent the SDCM family holding, which owns 20.9 percent of the company’s capital and 27.3 percent of the voting rights.

Edward Bouygues, one of Martin Bouygues’ three children, has an MBA from the London Business School. He worked for five years at Bouygues Construction before a 2014 move to Bouygues Telecom, where he is head of marketing in charge of services, content and product design.

His cousin Cyril, the son of Olivier Bouygues, also works for the group.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that Martin Bouygues, who has headed the group since 1989, could consider splitting the chairman and CEO positions while the younger generation is groomed for top responsibilities.

Finance chief Philippe Marien and Bouygues Telecom head Olivier Roussat would be credible candidates to replace Martin Bouygues as CEO under such a scenario, the sources said.