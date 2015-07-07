Bouygues fined for hiring undeclared workers at French nuclear plant

CHERBOURG, France, July 7 (Reuters) - A French court on Tuesday fined Bouygues Travaux Publics (TP), part of French construction group Bouygues, 25,000 euros ($27,370) for employing undeclared foreign workers on the construction site of the EPR nuclear reactor at Flamanville in Normandy.

Bouygues TP was one of several companies alleged to have hired 460 undeclared foreign workers between June 2008 and October 2012 for the construction project.

Bouygues, which has denied the charges, declined to comment.

Companies hiring so-called undeclared workers do not make all the required payments for employing them.

The fine from the court in Cherbourg, northern France, is below the 150,000 euros the public prosecutor had requested for Bouygues TP.

Pierre Cornut-Gentille, Bouygues TP’s lawyer, told Reuters his client would appeal.