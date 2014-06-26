FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues Tel aims to win broadband clients with "aggressive prices"
June 26, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bouygues Tel aims to win broadband clients with "aggressive prices"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom.pa> said it won customers to its fixed broadband, television, and phone bundles in the second quarter and would continue to take share thanks to its low-priced strategy.

“We expect to do strong sales and win market share,” said Olivier Roussat, who heads France’s third-biggest mobile operator.

Roussat spoke at a press briefing on Thursday after Bouygues Telecom unveiled a new offer that includes super high-speed fibre broadband, television and fixed phone calls for 25.99 euro ($35.43) per month, cheaper than equivalent plans from rivals. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Leila Abboud)

