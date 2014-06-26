FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues Telecom unveils cheaper fibre broadband offer
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 26, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Bouygues Telecom unveils cheaper fibre broadband offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - France’s Bouygues Telecom unveiled a new offer that includes super high-speed fibre broadband, television and fixed phone calls for 25.99 euro ($35.43) per month, cheaper than equivalent plans from rivals.

Starting June 30, the fibre ‘triple play’ bundle will be available in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse and Bordeaux, said Bouygues in a press release.

The move by Bouygues is part of its effort to expand in broadband, an area where it has trailed market leader Orange , low-cost player Iliad and SFR.

Analysts have said Bouygues’ strategy risks spreading the already fierce price war in French mobile to broadband, TV and fixed phone bundles.

$1 = 0.7335 Euros Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
