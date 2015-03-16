Bouygues delays nomination of GE's Gaymard to board

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues said on Monday that it had postponed a proposal for Clara Gaymard, head of General Electric in France, to join the board of the French construction group.

“This decision has been taken in agreement with Clara Gaymard,” Bouygues said in a statement.

A spokesman for Bouygues said Gaymard’s nomination would be proposed as soon as possible after General Electric’s acquisition of Alstom’s energy unit was completed, to avoid sparking any debate about the transaction.

Bouygues holds 29 percent of Alstom. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)