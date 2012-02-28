FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues sees telecom sales shrink 10 pct in 2012
February 28, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 6 years ago

Bouygues sees telecom sales shrink 10 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues on Tuesday reported flat profit in 2011 and predicted a 10 percent slump in sales for its telecom unit due to the arrival of fresh competition in France.

As a result, group sales are expected to decline 1 percent in 2012, Bouygues said.

Net profit in 2011 was flat at 1.07 billion euros ($1.44 billion), while sales rose 5 percent to 32.70 billion euros.

Analysts, on average, expected annual net profit of 1.05 billion and sales of 32.24 billion, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

