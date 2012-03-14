Bouygues loses libel case against satirical weekly

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French construction and telecoms group Bouygues SA has lost the libel case it launched late last year against satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

The company had sought 9 million euros ($11.8 million) in damages as part of its libel action against the paper for its report on alleged irregularities with Bouygues’ award of a 3.5 billion euro contract to build a new headquarters, dubbed the “French Pentagon,” for the defence ministry in Paris. .

A spokesman for Bouygues confirmed the ruling but declined to comment on whether the company plans to appeal.

Le Canard Enchaine had reported Bouygues received details of the project before other interested companies and that prosecutors had opened an inquiry into possible corruption.

Bouygues said at the time no inquiry had been initiated against it and no employees were summoned or questioned as part of an investigation. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Thierry Leveque; Editing by David Holmes)