FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues Q1 profit rises, lifts 2012 sales goal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 15, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Bouygues Q1 profit rises, lifts 2012 sales goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Bouygues raised its group sales forecast for 2012 on Tuesday after strong construction business helped lift first-quarter earnings.

But the construction and telecoms company confirmed that sales at its Bouygues Telecom unit would contract by 10 percent this year due in part to the arrival of fresh competition in France.

Group net profit in the three months to March 31 rose 3 percent to 35 million euros ($44.71 million), while sales increased by 4 percent to 6.99 billion, lifted by strong order intake at its construction and property development units.

“On the basis of first-quarter results, the 2012 sales target has been raised by 300 million euros to 32.7 billion euros, the same level as in 2011,” Bouygues said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.