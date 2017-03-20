FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
REFILE-Bouygues Telecom details investment plans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 20, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 5 months ago

REFILE-Bouygues Telecom details investment plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Bouygues in the first paragraph)

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom plans to invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2017, 1.1 billion in 2018 and less than 1 billion in 2019, Chief Executive Olivier Roussat told journalists on Monday.

Roussat said the firm planned to maintain an aggressive pricing policy in the fibre-optic segment of the market and said half of the investment he referred to would be in fixed-line infrastructure. ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Laurence Frost)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.