UPDATE 2-Bouygues' snub of Drahi hammers hopes of French telecoms consolidation

* Bouygues: sale of unit may threaten jobs, face antitrust hurdles

* Consolidation in sector now unlikely for years - analysts

* Improved offer from Altice’s Drahi seen as unlikely

* Shares fall in companies across French telecoms sector (Adds second source, updates share prices, releads)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Bouygues’ blunt rejection of Altice tycoon Patrick Drahi’s bid for its telecoms business could sound the death knell for consolidation in the French sector for years to come.

Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues, who founded Bouygues Telecom, said the unit could thrive on its own and that a sale would threaten jobs and face antitrust hurdles.

The dismissal of the offer from fellow billionaire Drahi appeared to end hopes of reducing the number of mobile network operators in France from four to three, and of ending a three-year old price war that has hit profits. It drove down shares across the sector on Wednesday.

Bouygues shares were down 8.44 percent by 1235 GMT, Altice shares were down 5.62 percent, Numericable-SFR shares fell 8.76 percent, Iliad shares lost 7.10 percent and Orange shares were down 3.08 percent.

“Hopes of French market consolidation have now completely disappeared in our opinion ... What’s next? No consolidation and risk of a possible increase in competition again,” Raymond James analyst Stephane Beyazian said in a note.

A source close to the matter said: “French telecoms sector consolidation is over - at least for two to three years.”

The snub of an offer widely regarded as set at an attractive price - sources had put it at 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) - and the reasons cited for the rejection mean a sweetened bid is unlikely any time soon, analysts said.

“The categorical terms in which Bouygues rejected Numericable’s offer last night make it difficult to envisage any improved offer succeeding until next year,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

A second source close to the matter said: “The story ends there.”

Bouygues’ decision comes as a severe blow to Drahi, owner of European telecoms group Altice, who made the offer via its mobile operator Numericable-SFR.

If successful the deal would have combined the current No. 2 and No. 3 mobile operators to create France’s biggest telecoms group.

Altice would not comment on Bouygues’ rebuff.

Drahi’s own empire-building took off in 2014 when he trumped Bouygues to buy Vivendi’s SFR. Altice managed to buy SFR despite the opposition of the government which openly backed the alternative prospect of Bouygues Telecom merging with SFR.

‘NOT EVERYTHING FOR SALE’

Bouygues, 63, has already snubbed at least two offers in the past year for the unit he founded in 1994.

The offer by Drahi however outstripped past approaches and the 10 billion-euro price tag would have valued the unit as much as the entire Bouygues group before the offer was made public.

“Not everything is for sale, not everything is about money,” Martin Bouygues told RTL radio on Tuesday.

The board of Bouygues said on Tuesday night that it worried about the consequences of a sale for employment at Bouygues Telecom and that a sale would also have carried significant execution risks regarding competition laws and the upcoming 700 Mhz spectrum auction in France.

The rejection also followed opposition from President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government who had expressed concern over the deal, saying it could be bad for jobs, consumers and investment.

Despite these hurdles, Citi analysts said that Drahi might still gain favour if he made an offer that included a “break” fee which would be paid if the deal did not go through, jointly developed a policy toward the spectrum auction and made employment commitments.

Bouygues Telecom has been posting losses since low-cost player Iliad broke into the French mobile market three years ago.

Bouygues nevertheless said it believed the unit was well placed to benefit from a new period of growth in the telecoms market, underpinned by digital usage.

Some analysts were doubtful.

“We struggle to see how Bouygues will be able to extract more value from its telecoms business on a standalone basis and in a four-player market, which despite some recent easing in the competitive landscape, remains one of the toughest across Europe,” said Espirito Santo analysts.

Bouygues said that Bouygues Telecom had the means to return to a 2011 EBITDA margin of at least 25 percent by 2017.

“Failure to achieve this (target) could significantly weaken Bouygues’ negotiating in future consolidation discussions,” said Jefferies analysts.