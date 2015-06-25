FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice defends 10 bln euro Bouygues Telecom bid
June 25, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Altice defends 10 bln euro Bouygues Telecom bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - European telecoms group Altice defended the terms of its bid for Bouygues Telecom and confirmed it had valued the French mobile operator at “a minimum of 10 billion euros ($11.21 billion)”.

An Altice statement said it had provided employment guarantees to the French government and to the Bouygues group, which rejected the offer for its telecoms unit earlier this week.

Altice also said it had promised the government it would increase capital expenditure and participate fully in an auction of 700 MHz frequencies. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)

