Orange and Bouygues Telecom confirm preliminary merger talks

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange confirmed on Tuesday it was in renewed preliminary talks about a merger with domestic rival Bouygues Telecom.

“These discussions are not limited by any particular calendar and hold no commitment to any particular predefined outcome,” Orange said in a statement, adding that it was exploring opportunities in the French telecoms market.

Bouygues said in a separate statement that it had signed a confidentiality agreement with Orange.

“As it is interested in opportunities that would enable it to bolster its long-term presence in the telecoms sector, Bouygues announces that preliminary discussions have started with Orange to look at the possible options,” Bouygues said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)