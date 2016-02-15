FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange says Bouygues Telecom talks continuing, no deal reached
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 15, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Orange says Bouygues Telecom talks continuing, no deal reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange denied on Monday that any deal had been reached to divide up Bouygues Telecom assets after weekend press reports that a preliminary agreement could be presented on Tuesday when Orange publishes full-year earnings.

“Following various press rumours, Orange categorically denies that any agreement has been reached on a plan to share Bouygues Telecom assets or on their valuation,” an Orange spokesman said.

“Discussions are continuing between the various parties.”

French weekly le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday that Orange was in intense talks with the two other French telecom operators - Free and Numericable-SFR - over the weekend with a view to selling them parts of Bouygues’ assets to win antitrust approval to buy Bouygues Telecom. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, writing by James Regan, editing by Alister Doyle)

