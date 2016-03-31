FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange, Bouygues Telecom extend merger talks until Sunday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Orange, Bouygues Telecom extend merger talks until Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - Orange and Bouygues said they decided to extend negotiations on a possible sale of Bouygues Telecom until Sunday, citing a lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline.

Orange said in a statement that its board met on Wednesday to discuss the possible takeover of Bouygues’ telecom unit but that it concluded the talks were “not yet sufficiently advanced”. The board will meet again on April 3, Orange said.

Bouygues said in a separate statement that its board would “meet before the end of the weekend in order to make a final decision whether to pursue the merger plan or not”. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

