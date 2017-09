PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues said on Friday its board had been unanimous in deciding to end talks with state-controlled rival Orange over the takeover of its telecoms unit.

“In a market where the possibility of consolidation is now ruled out for the long term, Bouygues Telecom will continue its standalone strategy,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alexander Smith)